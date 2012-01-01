FLAT 20% off on Making Charges of D'REY Diamond Jewellery
Quality should never be a compromise. While our focus is expertly crafted wedding rings, no matter what type of jewelry you're looking for, we design our pieces to be unique, durable and attractive.
We treat our customers with the honesty and respect they deserve. We want clients to feel the same pride when wearing the pieces from our store that we do in making them.
When you order from us, whether it's your first or tenth time, you become part of our family. During your search for the perfect gemstone or setting, we help you through the process.
Get BIS certified jewellery ensuring the purity and authenticity of gold.
We offer you 100% exchange on 18/22 CT jewellery.
We are selling at uniform rates on gold and silver jewellery.
Have a question about our services? We'd love to hear from you! To get a free quote, or if you have questions or special requests, just drop us a line.
Dularey Jewellers, Lal Bangla, Jajmau Sub Metro City, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, India
CALL - +91-9335639890 MAIL- info.dulareyjewellers@gmail.com
Open today
11:00 am – 08:00 am
Sign up for our newsletter!